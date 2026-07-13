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New Zealand’s Fonterra trims top end of annual milk price forecast on weak demand

It cut the price it pays to farmers for milk

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Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 06:57 AM
    • A Fonterra milk tanker drives past dairy cows as it arrives at Fonterra's Te Rapa plant near Hamilton, New Zealand.
    • A Fonterra milk tanker drives past dairy cows as it arrives at Fonterra's Te Rapa plant near Hamilton, New Zealand. PHOTO: REUTERS

    NEW Zealand dairy giant Fonterra on Monday (Jul 13) trimmed the top end of its milk price forecast for the 2026/27 season as softer-than-expected demand and robust global supply drag down prices.

    The dairy producer cut the annual forecast for the farmgate milk price — the price it pays to farmers for milk — to NZ$8 to NZ$10.50 per kg of milk solids (kgMS) from NZ$8 to NZ$11 per kgMS.

    “Global dairy trade prices have fallen 11 per cent across the reference products that inform the farmgate milk price since we announced the opening forecast in late May, while milk production from key exporting regions is up on last year, Fonterra said.

    The company forecasts a robust start to New Zealand’s season, though El Nino looms as a wildcard for global dairy supplies.

    Fonterra kept the 2025/26 season forecast unchanged at NZ$9.60 - NZ$9.80 per kgMS, with a mid-point of NZ$9.70, following four revisions between August last year and May. REUTERS

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