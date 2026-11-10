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PepsiCo to cut 1,000 jobs in North America

The company lowered its full-year earnings forecast last month

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Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • The job cuts are aimed at simplifying the company’s structure.
    • The job cuts are aimed at simplifying the company’s structure. PHOTO: REUTERS

    PEPSICO is cutting some jobs in its North America food and beverage business as part of a plan to streamline the unit.

    The job cuts are expected over the next week and are aimed at simplifying the company’s structure, according to a letter to employees from PepsiCo North America CEO Ram Krishnan obtained by Reuters on Monday (Nov 9).

    “The goal is to move faster, execute better, and invest behind the opportunities that will drive our growth,” Krishnan said in the letter.

    The cuts come as the Lay’s maker works to reignite growth in North America amid sluggish soda sales, weaker demand for higher-priced snacks and elevated input costs.

    Last month, the company lowered its full-year earnings forecast after reporting continued softness in the continent, particularly in its beverage division.

    The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that PepsiCo was cutting around 1,000 jobs in its food and beverage business in North America.

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    PepsiCo employed about 306,000 people worldwide as at Dec 27, 2025, including roughly 125,000 people in the US, according to its annual report.

    The company has been pursuing productivity savings as part of a turnaround effort launched after activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a roughly US$4 billion stake a year ago.

    Shares of the company were up about 1 per cent in late-afternoon trading on Monday. REUTERS

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