Puma launches 100 million euro share buyback programme

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 6:02 pm
Puma will now return between 25 to 40 per cent of the Group’s net income in dividends, up from 25 to 35 per cent
PHOTO: REUTERS

Puma

GERMAN sports apparel company Puma plans to return up to 50 per cent of its net income to shareholders, it said on Thursday (Feb 29).

The company will now return between 25 to 40 per cent of the Group’s net income in dividends, up from 25 to 35 per cent, the statement said.

The first tranche of a share buyback programme will begin in March 2024 and end on May 6 2025, the statement added, with Puma expecting to buy back and then cancel 100 million euros’ (S$146 million) worth of shares.

Puma warned of challenging market conditions in results on Tuesday, with sportswear companies having to convince cash-strapped consumers to buy trainers and tracksuits.

The firm’s shares have lagged peers Adidas and Nike in the past fourteen months, weighed down by weaker sales than its competitors. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Share buybacks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer & Healthcare

Budweiser banks on premium beer as Chinese seek little luxuries

7-Eleven is testing a bigger convenience store with more stuff on shelves

Universal Music Group targets 250 million euros in savings by 2026, flags job cuts

First Resources H2 profit falls 62.5% on palm oil price downturn

Rolex sales top US$10 billion in 2023 as luxury watchmaker gains ground

AMC theatre chain’s profit falls short of estimates, shares drop

Breaking News

Most Popular