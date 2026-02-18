Retailer Carrefour targets higher cash and profits as CEO Bompard unveils new strategy plan

The company’s share price is down nearly 29% since July 2017

Carrefour’s operating profit margin has declined every year since the pandemic, from 3.1% in 2021 to 2.6% in 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Europe’s largest food retailer Carrefour on Wednesday (Feb 18) vowed to grow its cash and profitability, aiming for an operating margin of 3.2 per cent in 2028 and 3.5 per cent by 2030, as part of boss Alexandre Bompard’s new plan to boost profits and speed up its refocus on its core markets of France, Spain and Brazil.

Carrefour, ahead of an investor presentation later on Wednesday, said that it aimed for a cumulative net free cash flow of five billion euros (S$7.5 billion) over the 2026 to 2028 period.

Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard, who will detail his third strategic plan since taking over at Carrefour in July 2017, said: “Carrefour is adopting an ambitious new strategic plan today, radically focused on growth and improving profitability.”

Bompard faces the challenge of conducting the new leg of the group’s turnaround as growth in the core French market remains hampered by a highly competitive landscape and as consumer spending in both France and Brazil remains weak.

Carrefour’s operating profit margin has declined every year since the pandemic, from 3.1 per cent in 2021 to 2.6 per cent in 2025.

Despite two previous strategy plans, Carrefour’s share price is still down nearly 29 per cent since July 2017 when Bompard took over. REUTERS