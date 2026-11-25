The company agreed to continue strengthening its consumer practices and compliance efforts

A Shein spokesperson said the company had not admitted liability and that it disagreed with some of the FTC’s claims. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINESE fast-fashion giant Shein will pay US$100 million to settle with the US Federal Trade Commission over claims it misled consumers on shipping times, product reviews and the origin of cotton in some of its goods, according to court documents filed on Tuesday (Nov 24).

Despite marketing fast shipping, Shein knew customers were receiving packages days or months late, and in some instances not at all, the FTC said in its complaint. The company makes up around half of fast-fashion sales in the US, the agency said.

A Shein spokesperson said the company had not admitted liability and that it disagreed with some of the FTC’s claims. Shein agreed to continue strengthening its consumer practices and compliance efforts as part of the settlement, the company said.

Shein also agreed not to misrepresent shipping times or block negative reviews, among other changes. The FTC, which protects consumers from unfair business practices, will use the funds to reimburse customers, according to court documents.

Review practices and sustainability claims challenged

The company also filtered out negative product reviews, the FTC said. Shein internal guidance told employees to exclude “extremely bad comments,” such as that a piece of jewellery would stain the customer’s skin, the FTC said.

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The FTC also accused Shein of making misrepresentations and unsubstantiated claims about its supply chain.

The company claimed products with the “evoluSHEIN“ label had come from suppliers with above-average scores on social responsibility audits, but could not produce any independent audits to back the claims, the FTC said.

The FTC also questioned Shein‘s claims about the origin of cotton used in its US products, saying that the company’s testing was often inaccurate or inconclusive.

Shein has long grappled with claims that its clothes contain cotton from the Xinjiang region, where the US and human rights groups say government-sponsored forced labour programmes target Uyghur minorities.

Shein has previously said it does not use Chinese cotton in products sold in the US, where the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act bans any imports from Xinjiang.

Shein, founded in China and headquartered in Singapore, went public in September in Hong Kong. The retailer was known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans, but it has been forced to raise its prices as the US and then Europe closed customs duty loopholes. REUTERS