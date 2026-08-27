Shein’s Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at US$26.5b, say sources

Demand from retail investors for the retailer’s stock has not been overly strong: analyst

Shein has faced regulatory challenges and business pressure in its key US and European markets. PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering near the midpoint of its marketed range, raising US$1.7 billion and valuing the company at about US$26.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company is set to price the deal at HK$48.56 a share, near the midpoint of its HK$47.60 to HK$49.50 range, the people said, raising about HK$13.6 billion (US$1.73 billion).

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not publicly available. Shein did not respond to a request for comment.

The valuation confirms a Reuters report last week that Shein’s IPO was set to value the company at about one-quarter of its nearly US$100 billion private market peak in 2022, and well below its US$66 billion valuation in a 2023 fundraising round.

Shein, which is headquartered in Singapore and was founded in China, launched its Hong Kong IPO on Monday (Aug 24).

The overall IPO book had been fully covered, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

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The subscription rates from institutional and retail investors for Shein’s IPO will be published on Monday, a day before the stock begins trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Demand from retail investors for Shein stock had not been overly strong, however, said Alvin Cheung, associate director at Hong Kong securities firm Prudential Brokerage.

He added that enthusiasm for new listings had weakened in Hong Kong after an Asian market correction in July, while Shein’s growth prospects were being questioned by investors and analysts amid rising costs and increased online competition.

Cheung said investors had thought: “‘Shein didn’t list in Hong Kong when it was in its prime, why should we take them now (that growth is slipping)?’”

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on its subscription levels.

The IPO follows attempts over the past four years to list in New York and London. Shein, known for selling US$5 dresses and US$10 jeans in about 160 countries, has faced regulatory challenges and business pressure in its key US and European markets.

Cornerstone investors, led by existing shareholders Boyu Capital, Tiger Global and General Atlantic, have subscribed for about US$383 million of shares, its prospectus showed. Tencent, Greenwoods, Taikang Life and UBS Asset Management will also buy shares.

Shein said that it would use about 80 per cent of the proceeds to improve its technology and expand its brand and global reach.

It has also agreed to pay up to about US$3.5 billion in cash to certain investors who bought special shares in earlier private funding rounds.

Shein is facing slower revenue growth, weaker earnings and shrinking margins, adding to concerns over higher trade costs, tougher regulation and competition. The company expects first-half revenue growth to broadly match the 1.1 per cent reported in the first quarter, while its operating margin is expected to decline slightly. REUTERS