Starbucks said to engage banks for sale of Japan business
Deliberations are ongoing and might not result in a sale, sources said
- Starbucks has a strong business in Japan, where it’s been for more than 30 years, a spokesperson said. PHOTO: REUTERS
STARBUCKS has tapped advisers to prepare for a potential sale of its Japan business for several billion dollars, according to people familiar with the matter.
The US coffee chain is working with banks including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley and has started sounding out interest from some strategic and financial investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A formal process might start as soon as this year, they said.
Starbucks has about 2,000 coffeehouses in Japan, making it one of the company’s biggest markets. Deliberations about the business are ongoing and might not result in a sale, the people said.
A Starbucks spokesperson said the company continually assesses the best structure for its customers and creating value for shareholders. The chain has a strong business in Japan, where it’s been for more than 30 years, the spokesperson said.
Citi and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Bloomberg News reported in June that Starbucks was considering options for the Japanese business and had held preliminary talks with banks.
Starbucks doesn’t break out standalone revenue for Japan, but combined with Canada and the UK, the three accounted for about 72 per cent of net revenues generated outside the US and China in fiscal 2026. BLOOMBERG
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