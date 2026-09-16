Starbucks Snoopy cup resells for US$200, showing the power of merchandise drops

F&B chains are increasingly putting out limited-edition merchandise to reel in customers

The cup was part of a limited-time run of Peanuts merchandise that launched at select stores on Tuesday. PHOTO: STARBUCKS

STARBUCKS’ Snoopy glass cup is reselling for as much as five times its retail price in the latest example of how the company is tapping exclusive merchandise to keep customers flocking to its stores.

A cold-beverage glass in the shape of Snoopy wearing an orange beanie and scarf in Starbucks’ characteristic green has sold for as high as US$200 on StockX, according to the resale website.

The cup, which the coffee chain advertised for US$39.95, is part of a limited-time run of Peanuts merchandise that launched at select stores on Tuesday with a restriction of two per customer. “Starbucks Snoopy” was among the top searches in the US over the past 24 hours, according to Google Trends.

Customers’ willingness to pay up for the drinkware shows how Starbucks is borrowing the playbook of sneaker and streetwear brands using merchandise drops to increase sales.

Restoring the brand’s cultural cachet has been a key goal of chief executive Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan since he joined in late 2024, as a way to boost traffic without relying on discounts.

The company recently emerged from a string of sales declines and is now trying to keep the growth going.

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“Customers are embracing this celebration of two iconic brands,” said Dana Pellicano, senior vice-president of global product experience at Starbucks.

Restaurants are increasingly putting out limited-edition merchandise to reel customers into stores and nudge them to join loyalty programmes. Chipotle Mexican Grill launched a golf-club headcover resembling a burrito wrap that sold out in less than three hours last year.

McDonald’s has said its Grinch meal that included colourful socks based on the book turned the burger chain into the largest global seller of socks for about a week.

Still, McDonald’s has said that it will look more closely at these types of partnerships, which tend to generate one-time sales boosts but not sustained growth.

It has called the launch of its viral Bearista cup, which launched in November and sold out in less than a day, a “defining moment.” Advertised for US$29.95 by the company, it’s still selling on StockX for around US$55, and has sold for as much as US$136 on the platform.

A pink, limited-edition version of the cup sold out by 7 am across North America when it launched in July, global chief brand officer Tressie Lieberman said in a blog post.

The chain has welcomed the frenzy that its limited-runs sales cause, but it’s not without risk.

On social media on Tuesday morning, commenters griped that the Snoopy cup was already sold out despite being launched the same day. Others touted their hauls — one person lined up as early as 2.15 am local time.

Starbucks shares have climbed nearly 15 per cent this year through Tuesday’s close, besting the roughly 11 per cent increase in the S&P 500 Index. BLOOMBERG