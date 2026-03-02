Top Glove founder’s son named as joint managing director, to take over the reins on Apr 1

Lim Jin Feng – son of Lim Wee Chai – will assume the role along with Ng Yong Lin

Lim Jin Feng is one of the two who have been named as joint managing directors of Top Glove. PHOTO: TOP GLOVE

[SINGAPORE] Top Glove has named two individuals as joint managing directors to succeed the incumbent Lim Cheong Guan, the Malaysia-based glove maker announced in a regulatory filing to the Singapore Exchange on Monday (Mar 2).

Both Lim Jin Feng and Ng Yong Lin will take over the helm as joint managing directors from the 61-year-old incumbent on Apr 1.

Lim Jin Feng, 39, is the son of the glove maker’s founder, Lim Wee Chai. He joined Top Glove as a sales and marketing executive in 2011 and was promoted to director of marketing in 2025.

Ng, meanwhile, started in the group in 2009 as a manufacturing engineer and rose through the ranks to become chief operating officer in 2021. The 40-year-old was promoted to his current role of executive director in 2022.

Commenting on the new structure with two joint managing directors, Top Glove said: “This dual leadership structure reinforces Top Glove’s commitment to collaborative decision-making and positions the group for continued success in a dynamic business landscape.”

Shares of Top Glove, the world’s largest glove maker, fell 4.2 per cent or S$0.008 to close at S$0.182 on Monday, before the announcement.