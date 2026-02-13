Tuck Lee Ice sues for S$500,000 over alleged ‘wrongful’ re-directing of search results

An online search for its name last year would show the results diverted and redirected to Superior Products Asia’s corporate name and website

Apart from the S$500,000 compensation, Tuck Lee Ice is also seeking an injunction to restrain Superior Products Asia from using the name “Tuck Lee Ice”. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

[SINGAPORE] Ice supplier Tuck Lee Ice has sued Superior Products Asia for S$500,000 over alleged passing off, impersonation and misrepresentation through “wrongfully” directing search results and associated online listings to the defendant’s corporate name and website.

In the statement of claim filed on Nov 5, 2025, Tuck Lee Ice alleged that an online search on Google and other search engines for its name last year would show the search results and associated online listings being wrongfully diverted and redirected to Superior Products Asia’s corporate name and website.

Tuck Lee Ice argued that the diversion of search results was not coincidental but was “deliberate and systematic manipulation” of search engine optimisation (SEO) metadata, website tags and other digital identifiers by or on behalf of Superior Products Asia.