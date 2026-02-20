Walgreens cuts hundreds of jobs after private equity buyout

The pharmacy chain is also slowing down its store closures

Walgreens plans to shutter fewer than 100 locations this year, fewer than previously planned, and open four new ones, a company spokesperson says. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BOSTON] Walgreens is laying off hundreds of employees across the country as the beleaguered pharmacy chain’s new private equity owners look to cut costs.

The company said that it is eliminating 469 jobs in Illinois, where it is headquartered, and plans to cut another 159 positions in Texas, where it is closing a distribution centre, according to letters it sent to the states earlier this month.

“We have made the difficult decision to simplify our organisation,” Walgreens said, explaining the changes are intended to help it make decisions more quickly and improve customer service.

The pharmacy chain was purchased last year by the private equity outfit Sycamore Partners after years of plummeting profitability. Increased competition in the front of the store from online retailers and discount chains, coupled with falling payments from insurance companies for prescription drugs, crimped Walgreens’ revenue.

Sycamore has set about trimming costs by cutting staff and taking away paid holidays for some employees, while working to boost store sales by adding products, such as electronic cigarettes.

“Walgreens is reorganising several areas of the business to best position the Company for growth and deliver results where they matter most: in our stores and with our customers and patients,” a Walgreens representative wrote in a letter notifying the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity about the layoffs.

The company is also slowing down its store closures. Walgreens plan to shutter fewer than 100 locations this year, fewer than previously planned, and open four new ones, a company spokesperson said.