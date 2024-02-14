Continental to reduce R&D staffing in automotive division

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 9:24 pm
Continental had warned last November that it would cut thousands of jobs in its automotive division worldwide.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Continental

GERMAN autos supplier Continental will reduce research and development staffing in its automotive group sector by 1,750 jobs by the end of 2025, the company said on Wednesday (Feb 14), part of a wider business restructuring in the division.

The company also plans to reduce the share of expenditure on research and development in the sector to 9 per cent by 2028, it added, although absolute expenditure will increase in line with sales growth.

Continental had warned last November that it would cut thousands of jobs in its automotive division worldwide as part of a plan to save 400 million euros (S$579.2 million) a year from 2025.

The works council of the automotive division urged the company in an internal statement at the time to rule out outright dismissals and use all possible measures to keep its workforce on, from part-time retirement for older workers to retraining and reallocating staff.

Continental said on Wednesday that the job cuts, which will affect locations worldwide, would be done “gradually and as socially responsible as possible in line with local conditions”.

The company was also analysing a “consolidation of locations” in the Rhine-Main region, it said, without providing further details. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Layoffs

Research & development

Automotive

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Bitcoin market cap back above US$1 trillion in broad crypto rally

Greenback rises as hot US inflation cools Fed rate-cut bets

Far East Hospitality Trust posts 25.4% higher DPS of S$0.0217 for H2

Visa halts intermediated commercial card payments in India after regulatory order

Total amount invested in Bitcoin back over US$1 trillion

Civmec H1 earnings up 12.9%, declares dividend of A$0.025 per share

Breaking News

Most Popular