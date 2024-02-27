Cordlife braces for 25-30% slide to FY23 net profit amid mishandling scandal

Wong Pei Ting

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 10:26 pm
The mainboard-listed group notes that the earnings impact could be greater if findings of ongoing investigations into its cord-blood unit mishandling come back positive.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Cordlife

PRIVATE cord blood bank Cordlife Group on Tuesday (Feb 27) said it is anticipating a 25 to 30 per cent slide to its net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023.

Disclosing this in a profit guidance ahead of the release of its financial results on or before Thursday, the mainboard-listed group added that the earnings impact could be greater if findings of ongoing investigations into its cord-blood unit mishandling returned positive.

Since late last year, Cordlife had been mired in a scandal, which has brought the Ministry of Health (MOH) to order the company on Nov 30, 2023 to stop the collection, testing, processing and storage of any new cord blood and human tissue for up to six months.

The suspension comes after MOH found that seven of Cordlife’s 22 cord blood storage tanks had been exposed to temperatures above the acceptable limits of minus 150 deg C, and that these “temperature excursions” had happened at different times, some dating back to November 2020.

On Jan 17, the company said since MOH’s discovery, it has started sending donated cord blood samples from the affected tanks under investigation to a third-party laboratory for viability testing, in batches.

On Tuesday, Cordlife said it gathered that there will likely be a material drop in profit for FY23 following a preliminary assessment of the period’s draft unaudited financial results.

SEE ALSO

However, the group said it is unable to assess the impact of the investigations on the FY23 results.

“If the results of the testing confirm that any of the affected tanks are adversely affected by the temperature excursions, such results may have a further adverse impact on the unaudited FY2023 results,” it added.

Shares of Cordlife closed up 7.1 per cent, or S$0.02, at S$0.30 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Healthcare

Profit guidance

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

GHY expects 94 million yuan loss following cancelled China football games with Al Nassr

US: Wall St opens flat as traders brace for economic data

Goldman Sachs CEO says firm to raise ninth private equity fund

Barclays to sell US$1.1 billion of US credit card debt to Blackstone

Sony cuts 900 jobs in gaming, shuts down London division

Delfi H2 net profit down 14.1%; special dividend proposed on rising confidence, strong net sales

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article