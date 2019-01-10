Cordlife's group CEO on sabbatical leave till end-May 2019

CORDLIFE Group on Thursday said that its group chief executive officer Michael Steven Weiss has requested to take sabbatical leave to attend to personal matters with effect from Jan 10 till May 31.

"The board has agreed to this request. During this period, the board together with the group chief operating officer, Ms Tan Poh Lan, and the rest of the management team, will assume Mr Weiss' duties and oversee the operations of the group," it said.