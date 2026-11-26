The debt sale comes at a challenging time, with the firm at the heart of concerns about AI spending’s potential payoff

The financing is secured by graphics processing units for Meta Platforms. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] CoreWeave’s bankers at Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are preparing a US$4.5 billion loan sale for as soon as next week, with the financing secured by graphics processing units (GPUs) for Meta Platforms.

CoreWeave can draw on the proceeds of this debt sale from an escrow account that will fund GPUs for a data centre in Dalton, Georgia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The debt is expected to be paid down gradually over the life of the loan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

The debt sale from the junk-rated neocloud was already expected to carry investment-grade ratings, thanks to its contract with Meta.

But it is coming at a challenging time, with CoreWeave one of the companies at the heart of investor concerns about the potential payoff from the massive spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Adding to the worries, billions of dollars in loans tied to Chinese firms are now on pause, as new US curbs on chip access threatens Asia’s burgeoning AI debt financing market.

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CoreWeave helped soothe nerves briefly earlier in November when its full-year revenue exceeded both its previous forecast and Wall Street’s average estimate, but on Wednesday (Nov 25), the cost to protect the company’s debt against default for five years increased by the most ever.

The swaps are pricing in a more than 70 per cent chance of default within the next half-decade.

CoreWeave’s 9 per cent bond due in 2031 was trading at record lows to yield 18 per cent on Wednesday, according to Trace.

That is paying more than double what the loan transaction could yield, with initial discussions focusing around 7 to 7.5 per cent, the people with knowledge said.

Still, potential investors have already registered indications of interest in line with the transaction size, one of the people said. The company’s delayed draw term loans are trading around par, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Details and timing of the deal are still being finalised and could change, the people said.

Representatives for CoreWeave and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while spokespeople for MUFG and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CoreWeave operates AI compute infrastructure in Dalton, Georgia through partnerships with Core Scientific.

The Austin, Texas-based Core Scientific is developing data centres across five states, fully leased to CoreWeave, under a 12-year contract that could generate about US$10 billion in revenue.

During its third-quarter earnings earlier in November, CoreWeave executives said the company’s next delayed draw term loan was expected “in the coming weeks”, and that a transaction would include investment-grade ratings.

The company also said its capital expenditure reached US$14.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, bringing the total for the first nine months of the year to US$30.65 billion. BLOOMBERG