Corporate digest

First Reit
FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.86 Singapore cents for the three months ended March 31, 2020, down from 2.15 cents a year ago.
The payment date for the DPU is June 18.
Rental and other income...
