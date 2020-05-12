Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Kimly
CATALIST-LISTED coffee shop operator Kimly's first-half net profit rose 5.3 per cent year on year to S$10.5 million for the six months to March 31, according to results on Monday. Revenue grew by 3.1 per cent to S$107.4 million on contributions from new coffee shops...
