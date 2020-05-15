Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Sasseur Reit
SASSEUR Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit), which owns outlet malls in China, posted a 19.4 per cent drop in its distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.334 Singapore cents for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, from 1.656 Singapore cents a year ago....
