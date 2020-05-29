Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
Yangzijiang has clinched a contract to build four 1,000-TEU container feeders worth a total of 392 million yuan (S$77.7 million), the mainboard-listed company announced on Thursday.
The orders for the four feeders, at 98 million yuan each,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes