Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Keppel Corporation
KEPPEL Corp has priced US$300 million worth of notes due 2025 at 2.459 per cent per annum. The notes fall under the conglomerate's US$5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme.
Net proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes