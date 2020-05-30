You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Keppel Corporation

KEPPEL Corp has priced US$300 million worth of notes due 2025 at 2.459 per cent per annum. The notes fall under the conglomerate's US$5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme.

Net proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Global economic recovery likely to be swift, but stock markets might have run too far

Broadway shares jump 24.5% in intra-day trading on proposal to sell hard disk business

ThaiBev dismisses media reports it plans to sell Vietnam businesses

Endofotonics raises S$12m in Series B funding, led by Singapore Medical Group

Singapore's market cap eases marginal 0.3% in May

CapitaLand to deploy disinfection technology in malls

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 11:55 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 29, 2020 11:50 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

May 29, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore and China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel in early June

SINGAPORE and China have agreed to implement a “fast lane” arrangement in early June to enable essential travel for...

May 29, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with Utico, exploring options, including Aqua Munda

BELEAGUERED water-treatment firm Hyflux said that it continues to be in discussions with Utico, following the...

May 29, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment faltered in late May, outlook dimmed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment faltered in late May as Americans became increasingly pessimistic on the economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.