Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
China Everbright Water
CHINA Everbright Water plans to issue a first tranche of 1.2 billion yuan (S$236.5 million) notes in China on or around June 8. This will be part of a proposed three billion yuan issuance and the notes will have a maturity period of five years. The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes