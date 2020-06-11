Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
World Class Global
PROPERTY developer World Class Global on Wednesday said it has not seen any "significant" impact of the Covid-19 fallout on the settlement rates of its residential development in Australia.
Credit remains "generally available" under current...
