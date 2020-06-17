Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
SLB Development
CATALIST-LISTED property developer SLB Development has exercised its option to subscribe for a 20 per cent stake in Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd (PIML) for £90,000 (S$158,136), it said on Tuesday. PIML, which builds funds focused on the private...
