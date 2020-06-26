Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Singtel
THE telco's Australian unit Singtel Optus has priced A$350 million (S$334.7 million) worth of five-year notes at 1.6 per cent, as well as A$500 million in 10-year notes at 2.5 per cent.
Optus' wholly-owned subsidiary Optus Finance will issue them on July 1...
