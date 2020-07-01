Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Vividthree Holdings
VIVIDTHREE is no longer proceeding with a proposed ordinary share placement that was to have given it S$1.9 million in net proceeds. The Catalist-listed group said the working capital available is sufficient to meet its present and projected...
