You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore Exchange

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday said it is introducing a futures contract on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped Index (FTSE Taiwan), enabling investors to gain exposure to a broad representation of large and mid-cap Taiwan stocks.

The SGX FTSE...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Money FM podcast: Amazon summit helps local companies embrace online growth opportunities

Singtel lays out 5G strategy in annual report; Bharti Airtel plans sale of 25% stake in data centres

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

Two ex-UOBKH staff charged with lying to MAS over due diligence reports on a Catalist aspirant

Telcos need to step up to keep up

SIA group mothballs four more planes in Australia, taking total tally to 22

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:57 AM
Government & Economy

China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff

[BEIJING] China on Wednesday ordered four US news outlets to disclose details of their staff and financial...

Jul 2, 2020 12:50 AM
Stocks

Tech tycoons flood Hong Kong with US$20b of stock listings

[BEIJING] China's tycoons are flooding Hong Kong's exchange with a US$20 billion worth of new listings.

Jul 2, 2020 12:45 AM
Life & Culture

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

[NEW YORK] Fox News said on Wednesday it had fired Ed Henry, co-anchor of America's Newsroom, over claims...

Jul 2, 2020 12:37 AM
Stocks

Deutsche Boerse reports second major trading outage of 2020

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse's electronic trading system was unavailable due to a technical glitch throughout...

Jul 2, 2020 12:33 AM
Banking & Finance

John Paulson to turn hedge fund firm into family office

[BENGALURU] Billionaire John Paulson is turning his hedge fund firm into a family office after setting the stage for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.