Corporate digest

Tung Lok Restaurants (2000)
THE restaurant chain operator and caterer sank into the red in the second half of FY2020 ended March, with a net loss of S$1.2 million, reversing from earnings of S$405,000 a year ago.
Revenue for the period was hit when the novel...
