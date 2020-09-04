You are here

Corporate digest

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Straits Times Index

THERE are no changes to the Straits Times Index (STI) constituents, following the September 2020 quarterly review. The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be (in order of size...

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Soilbuild Reit's sponsor signs term sheet for possible transaction of interests

MindChamps to promote franchise model in Australia with events firm

Long-stop date for CMT-CCT merger extended to Nov 30; EGMs to be held on Sept 29

MAS move on access to SGD, USD for banks 'a pre-emptive measure'

Sep 4, 2020 04:30 PM
Bank of England rate cuts aren't bringing mortgage costs down

[LONDON] UK home buyers returning to the market after the coronavirus lockdown are finding they're not benefiting...

Sep 4, 2020 04:24 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks end week on negative note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended more than 1 per cent lower Friday as global markets went into reverse, with...

Sep 4, 2020 04:17 PM
40 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore; no cases in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,948.

Sep 4, 2020 04:14 PM
Seoul: Stocks end over 1% lower on Wall Street tech plunge

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dropped on Friday, tracking losses in wider Asian stock markets after a selloff in US...

Sep 4, 2020 04:03 PM
South Korean doctors divided over strike amid surge in Covid cases

[SEOUL] South Korea's peak medical association on Friday called for an end to a doctors strike which has complicated...

