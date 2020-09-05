Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
GIC
GIC has joined a consortium of institutional investors, led by Hillhouse Capital Group, to invest around US$418 million through a private placement in Nasdaq-listed I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company.
I-Mab is committed to the discovery,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes