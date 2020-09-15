Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Accordia Golf Trust
UNITHOLDERS of Accordia Golf Trust (AGT) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed divestment of AGT's interests in all its golf courses to its sponsor, Accordia Golf.
In August, Accordia Golf said it was willing to fork out 65.2...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes