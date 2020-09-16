Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Keppel
THE forbearance agreement between Keppel Corp associate Floatel International and an ad-hoc committee of holders of its US$400 million senior secured, first-lien 9 per cent bonds has again been extended, this time to Sept 30, from Sept 15.
Aside from the...
