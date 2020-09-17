You are here

Corporate digest

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dyna-Mac Holdings

The group has entered into a five-year memorandum of understanding with Keppel Shipyard Limited to explore "potential business relationships and opportunities" between the two on a non-exclusive basis. The agreement supersedes an earlier one made in July...

Companies & Markets

Singtel, SGX, MCT lead new index on board diversity

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Wilmar gets final registration nod for China unit's IPO, eyes listing by mid-Oct

MedTech Innovator seeks to spotlight Asia-Pacific startups to investors

Teckwah directors recommend shareholders accept privatisation bid

Time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech giants spur demand: DBS

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Gulf accords

[TEL AVIV] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the...

Sep 17, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

Las Vegas homebuyers are bidding up prices in collapsing economy

[LAS VEGAS] Nowhere is the widening gap between real estate and the real economy more apparent than in Las Vegas,...

Sep 17, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

[WASHINGTON] The United States has blacklisted a Chinese developer of a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia...

Sep 17, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

[WASHINGTON] The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and...

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

