Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Figtree Holdings
CATALIST-LISTED Figtree Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary Figtree Real Estate will be acquiring a 27.5 per cent interest in DC Alliance for A$2.75 million (S$2.73 million) in cash, making this its first strategic investment in a data centre. DC Alliance...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes