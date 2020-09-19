Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Medtecs International
IN A bourse filing on Friday, Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) queried medical apparel maker Medtecs International on its unusual price movements for the day.
This is the second query issued to the company in three months.
The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes