You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Envictus International Holdings

ENVICTUS International Holdings on Tuesday said that its group chief executive officer (CEO) Khor Sin Kok will resign on Oct 1 following the expiry of his leave of absence on Sept 30.

Acting group CEO Kamal YP Tan will be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Keppel identifies S$17.5b of assets that can be monetised over time

Reits may have higher yields but Reit perps' payout more certain

DBS to redeem all S$800m in preference shares

SIA ditches idea for flight to nowhere; will instead offer ground-based experiences

MinLaw to curb number of owners a proxy can represent at meetings on enbloc sales

New Tuas Nexus facility can be poster child for regional foray into waste and water treatment

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of England realistic about challenge of sub-zero rates for banks

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank was realistic about the challenges negative...

Sep 30, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan pays US$920m, admits misconduct in spoofing probe

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than US$920 million to resolve US authorities' claims...

Sep 29, 2020 11:57 PM
Consumer

Coca-Cola to enter US alcoholic drinks market with Molson Coors tie-up

[NEW YORK] There will be more than just fizz when Coca-Cola Co launches the alcoholic version of its Topo Chico...

Sep 29, 2020 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Consumer confidence in US posts biggest gain in 17 years

[WASHINGTON] Consumer confidence rebounded in September by the most in more than 17 years as Americans grew more...

Sep 29, 2020 11:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

UniCredit sues Hin Leong, Glencore over 'sham' oil deal

[SINGAPORE] Italy's UniCredit has sued Hin Leong Trading over a letter of credit, court documents show, one of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.