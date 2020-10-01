You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group

CATALIST-LISTED Aoxin Q&M Dental Group said in a regulatory update on Wednesday that it is currently in discussions with a third party for a possible transaction involving its stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Panjin Aoxin Quanmin...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Covid-19 presents an opportunity for boards to reboot

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to add office and industrial assets

Closing date for Teckwah's privatisation offer extended to Oct 13

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

Analysts, investors cheer Keppel's O&M review

Sembmarine shares rise 1.4% in speculative play on firm's potential merger with Keppel

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 12:21 AM
Life & Culture

David Attenborough leads call for world to invest US$500b a year to protect nature

[LONDON] British broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the world to...

Oct 1, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Snowden ordered by judge to surrender book profits to US government

[WASHINGTON] A federal judge in Virginia ordered the whistle-blower Edward Snowden to relinquish US$4.2 million in...

Sep 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Technology

TikTok will be shut down if Oracle deal fails to meet US security needs

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said if Oracle's deal for TikTok cannot be closed with terms that...

Sep 30, 2020 11:49 PM
Real Estate

Home sales contracts hit record as low mortgage rates fuel housing rally

[WASHINGTON] US pending home sales rose more than expected in August, reaching the highest level on record as low...

Sep 30, 2020 11:45 PM
Banking & Finance

BlackRock, Aberdeen push for more women executives in Australia

[SYDNEY] Investment firms managing more than US$712 billion are calling on Australia's biggest companies to appoint...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.