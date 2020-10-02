Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Hyflux
TROUBLED water treatment firm Hyflux said the unsecured working group of bank lenders had informed Utico on Sept 17 that they do not accept the terms of the potential white knight's revised offer and would not consider any non-cash offer.
Accordingly, Utico...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes