Corporate digest

Cheung Woh Technologies
CHEUNG Woh Technologies on Friday posted a S$154,000 net profit for the half-year ended Aug 31, 2020, rebounding from a S$476,000 loss a year ago.
Revenue for the half-year fell 27.7 per cent to S$18.3 million from S$25.3 million in the same...
