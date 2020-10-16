Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
New Silkroutes Group
NON-INDEPENDENT, non-executive chairman Goh Jin Hian has stepped down with effect from Oct 15. The 51-year-old resigned to "devote more time to his personal affairs".
Teo Thiam Chuan William, 51, has stepped down as finance director, as well....
