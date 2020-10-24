Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
GL Limited
GL LIMITED, a UK hotel sector player, recorded an unaudited net loss of US$22.5 million for its first quarter ended Sept 30 - reversing from a net profit of US$12 million for the year-ago quarter - on the back of the Covid-19 outbreak.
In a business...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes