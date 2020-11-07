Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Eagle Hospitality Trust
EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) properties' valuation, as of Aug 31, is US$726.9 million - a 38.1 per cent decrease from its initial public offering (IPO) valuation of US$1.21 billion, showed an exchange filing.
The initial valuation was as at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes