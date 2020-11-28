Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
LHN Ltd
REAL estate management services group LHN's full-year net profit rose to S$24.1 million from S$8.2 million on the back of increases in gross profit and other income. Revenue was up 20.8 per cent at S$134.2 million for the year ended Sept 30, 2020. The rise was...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes