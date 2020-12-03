Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
CDW Holding
JAPANESE-MANAGED precision components maker CDW Holding made a US$46,000 net profit for the nine months ended September, reversing the US$1.94 million loss from a year ago.
Its revenue for the period rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to US$76.18 million,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes