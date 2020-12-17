You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Food Empire Holdings

INDUS Coffee, Food Empire Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, has secured about US$7.2 million to fund the expansion of its manufacturing facility in India.

It comprises additional banking facilities of US$5 million granted by DBS, and a US$2.2 million capital injection from EpiQ Food Services, another subsidiary of Food Empire Holdings.

KrisEnergy

THE company's Vietnam offshore farm-out deal has been delayed for a third time, this time with the long stop date extended from Dec 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Under the deal, KrisEnergy's subsidiary was to have transferred its entire working interest in an offshore production-sharing contract to an unnamed "major international oil and gas company" for a "nominal cash consideration".

Keong Hong Holdings

THE mainboard-listed company has a new substantial shareholder in LJHB Holdings (S). LJHB, which primarily invests in real estate and hospitality assets, on Dec 15 acquired 49.4 million shares, representing a 21 per cent stake in Keong Hong, from Ronald Leo, Keong Hong's chairman and CEO.

Mr Leo remains the single largest shareholder of Keong Hong with a 30.85 per cent interest in the company.

Mirach Energy

MIRACH Energy is taking steps to wind up the company, as uncertainty has risen over whether an exit offer will proceed.

Certain shareholders had previously expressed their intention to collectively make an exit offer to all the other shareholders of the company, after Mirach Energy, failing to exit the Singapore Exchange's watch-list, was notified by the bourse in September to delist.

BH Global Corporation

A DORMANT subsidiary of light equipment maker BH Global Corporation is being wound up, and the liquidation is expected to impact the group's earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Still, mainboard-listed BH Global said it expects to remain profitable for the financial year.

The loss on liquidation, of about S$4.5 million, does not affect the operations and cashflow of the group, it added.

Jumbo Group

JUMBO has completed its acquisition of a 75 per cent interest in popular dumpling noodle stall Kok Kee Wanton Noodle for S$2.1 million in cash and shares.

The Kok Kee deal is the first inorganic expansion for the group since it listed in 2015.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo to align listing rules with Singapore's push for restructuring hub

Rising ESG focus sees launch of another green Reit index

SME lender Funding Societies doubles valuation in Samsung-backed round

Cathay Pacific expects H2 loss to be 'significantly higher' than H1

ECB lifts ban on bank dividends, capping payout at 15 per cent of profit

High yield a key factor in Soilbuild Reit's privatisation exercise, but will investors accept the deal?

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for