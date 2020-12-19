You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sinarmas Land Limited

THE counter surged on Friday, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange in the afternoon on its trading activity. Shares of Sinarmas closed up 17.5 per cent at S$0.235 on Friday.

The company, however, responded it is not aware of any information not previously disclosed concerning the company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which might explain the unusual price movements in its shares in the past few days.

Tee International Limited

THE group's subsidiary, Tee Infrastructure, will not be proceeding with a proposed disposal of certain assets to Sustainable Waste Management Holdings.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Tee International, Tee Infrastructure and AWM, as well as the buyer and its holding company on Friday came to a settlement on issues that had risen from the conditional sale and purchase agreement.

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding

LIM Soh Hoon, the group's chief financial officer, will resign on March 6 next year to pursue "personal interests".

Tiong Woon said it is in the midst of identifying a suitable and qualified replacement.

CPH Ltd

THE Catalist-listed company will not need to obtain the approval of shareholders regarding the proposed disposal of its Singapore factory at 8 First Lok Yang Road, having obtained a waiver from the Singapore Exchange.

CPH, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Circuits Plus, is selling the leasehold factory for S$6.5 million to Asiapac Trading.

Sunpower Group

THE group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Sunpower Clean Energy, together with Fujian Jiaoneng Holding, has set up a joint venture company in China for the business of producing and supplying heat and electricity.

The joint venture was set up with 50 million yuan (S$10.15 million), with Sunpower Clean Energy holding a 70 per cent stake and Fujian Jiaoneng the remainder.

Sunpower Group said the investment will be funded by internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the company for the current financial year ending Dec 31.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

SIA to resume non-stop flights from LA and NY from Jan 18

UK businesses seek grace period to adjust to post-Brexit rules

Hi-P's CEO makes voluntary unconditional offer of S$2 a share with view to delist firm

StarHub appoints parent company's deputy CEO as its chief

China arm of Tat Hong Holdings to be listed in Hong Kong

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Mike Pence gets Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US vice president received a Covid-19 vaccine shot live on television Friday in a public display...

Dec 18, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained...

Dec 18, 2020 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

US current account deficit rises to more than 12-year high

[WASHINGTON] The US current account deficit surged to its highest level in more than 12 years in the third quarter...

Dec 18, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, ahead of FDA, says Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has been approved

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Friday said Moderna's vaccine had been approved and would ship...

Dec 18, 2020 10:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Lloyds Bank scraps all bonuses for 2020 after pandemic hammers profit

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group is cancelling bonuses for all staff this year as the Covid-19 pandemic weighs heavily...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Cabbies to get extra S$300 a month in pandemic rental relief from operators

Mike Pence gets Covid-19 vaccine

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for