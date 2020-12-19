Corporate digest

Sinarmas Land Limited

THE counter surged on Friday, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange in the afternoon on its trading activity. Shares of Sinarmas closed up 17.5 per cent at S$0.235 on Friday.

The company, however, responded it is not aware of any information not previously disclosed concerning the company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which might explain the unusual price movements in its shares in the past few days.

Tee International Limited

THE group's subsidiary, Tee Infrastructure, will not be proceeding with a proposed disposal of certain assets to Sustainable Waste Management Holdings.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Tee International, Tee Infrastructure and AWM, as well as the buyer and its holding company on Friday came to a settlement on issues that had risen from the conditional sale and purchase agreement.

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding

LIM Soh Hoon, the group's chief financial officer, will resign on March 6 next year to pursue "personal interests".

Tiong Woon said it is in the midst of identifying a suitable and qualified replacement.

CPH Ltd

THE Catalist-listed company will not need to obtain the approval of shareholders regarding the proposed disposal of its Singapore factory at 8 First Lok Yang Road, having obtained a waiver from the Singapore Exchange.

CPH, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Circuits Plus, is selling the leasehold factory for S$6.5 million to Asiapac Trading.

Sunpower Group

THE group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Sunpower Clean Energy, together with Fujian Jiaoneng Holding, has set up a joint venture company in China for the business of producing and supplying heat and electricity.

The joint venture was set up with 50 million yuan (S$10.15 million), with Sunpower Clean Energy holding a 70 per cent stake and Fujian Jiaoneng the remainder.

Sunpower Group said the investment will be funded by internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the company for the current financial year ending Dec 31.