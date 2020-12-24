Corporate digest

You are here

Eagle Hospitality Trust

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) will not hold a further extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on a rights issue and a proposal to retain or reappoint the current manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit (EH-Reit).

This is because the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has rejected the appeal against its directive to DBS Trustee to remove Eagle Hospitality Reit Management and appoint a new manager for the Reit.

As a result, the Reit manager considers there to be no legitimate basis for the proposed EGM and the resolutions proposed to be voted on, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

EHT will proceed with its scheduled EGM on Dec 30 as planned, and no additional resolutions will be tabled besides the ones set out in the circular despatched to stapled security-holders.

ARA Logos Logistics Trust

ARA Logos Logistics Trust has launched a preferential offering to raise gross proceeds of about S$50 million. The net proceeds will be used to partially finance its proposed acquisition of five logistics properties in Australia and investments into two of the sponsor's funds.

The preferential offering to unitholders will carry an issue price of S$0.5525 per new unit. This represents an 8 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.6008 per unit of all trades in ARA Logos units on Dec 21, up to the time the preferential offering was announced.

Dec 24, 2020 05:50 AM
GCB segment ends 2020 on high note; buoyant mood to continue

Continued from Page 1

Dec 24, 2020 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Owl Rock, Dyal Capital to go public via SPAC merger

[NEW YORK] Asset managers Owl Rock Capital Group and Dyal Capital Partners on Wednesday agreed to merge and go...

Dec 24, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK

[LONDON] Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on...

Dec 23, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms one case with UK virus strain

[SINGAPORE] One imported patient in Singapore has been confirmed to be infected by a potentially more contagious...

Dec 23, 2020 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

EU acts to prepare path to Brexit trade deal, EU sources say

[BRUSSELS] European Union member states have started to prepare their procedure to implement a new trade deal with...

