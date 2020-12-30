Corporate digest

LifeBrandz

CATALIST-LISTED LifeBrandz has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kuala Lumpur known as LB F&B with a paid-up share capital of RM2 (S$0.66).

The principal activities of the new subsidiary include trading in food & beverage products, restaurant and food retail, as well as a central kitchen and food delivery services.

The new subsidiary has been incorporated to facilitate the group's overseas market expansion, LifeBrandz executive chairman Saito Kiroyuki said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding has secured orders for two 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships and two 690 forty-foot equivalent unit deck carriers, valued at about US$350 million.

The two containerships are designed with a loading capacity which is among the largest in the world today.

Envictus International

MAINBOARD-LISTED Envictus International Holdings posted a loss of RM100.9 million (S$33.1 million) for the year ended Sept 30, widening from a loss of RM36.9 million a year ago.

Revenue for the food and beverage group fell 5 per cent year on year to RM399.6 million, down from RM420.8 million, on the back of restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Loss per share for the year has increased to 35.8 Malaysian sen from 10.9 sen.