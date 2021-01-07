Corporate digest

Great Eastern Holdings

THE insurer on Wednesday said that Great Eastern Life Assurance Company will be redeeming early all S$400 million of 4.6 per cent subordinated notes due 2026 but callable in 2021.

Great Eastern Life will redeem the notes at par with interest accrued on Jan 19, 2021.

The S$400 million notes were the first tranche of Great Eastern Holdings' and Great Eastern Life's S$1 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme.

Yanlord Land Group

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

YANLORD Land Group's total contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units and car parks for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020 (FY20) amounted to some 78.46 billion yuan (S$16 billion) on contracted gross floor area (GFA) of 2,141,352 square metres (sq m).

This represents a year-on-year increase of 40.8 per cent and 14 per cent respectively, said the group in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

In FY20, total contracted pre-sales of the property development projects under the group's project management business carrying the "Yanlord" brand name was about 11.52 billion yuan on contracted GFA of 212,229 sq m.

Around 2.16 billion yuan of subscription sales of the group, with its joint ventures and associates, was also recorded as at Dec 31, 2020, and is expected to be turned into contracted pre-sales in the following months.

Impossible Foods

SILICON Valley-based Impossible Foods will lower its international prices by double digits for distributors in Singapore, Canada, Hong Kong and Macau.

The price cuts, which vary by location and take effect this month, apply to all Impossible foodservice products sold overseas, said the plant-based burger maker in a statement late on Wednesday.

In the United States, the group is also lowering prices by around 15 per cent on its open-coded foodservice products.