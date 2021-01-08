Corporate digest

Soilbuild Construction

SOILBUILD Construction Group has appointed Tan Hee Wee as chief executive officer (CEO) of its construction business.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, the mainboard-listed firm said Mr Tan "possesses the requisite experience and capabilities" to assume the responsibilities of a CEO. In his role effective Jan 18, he will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of Soilbuild's construction business, including civil and building construction, and implement the group's strategies and policies.

Viking Offshore

VIKING Offshore and Marine is mulling the next steps for its debt restructuring, now that a conditional placement agreement - related to a proposed placement of new shares in the company - has fallen through.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, the Catalist-listed firm said among the conditions precedent to the placement agreement was the approval of the proposed creditors' scheme - on terms acceptable to businessman Li Suet Man - by the company's key creditors by Jan 6. No agreement was reached between him and two of the three key creditors. The scheme terms have thus been withdrawn, said the group.

Secura Group

CATALIST-listed Secura Group, through its subsidiary Soverus Pte Ltd, has clinched a S$13.5 million contract to provide unarmed security services to a local multinational conglomerate. This brings its total order book to around S$53.7 million for contracts from security guarding, of which about S$25.1 million is expected to be fulfilled by Dec 31, 2021, and the remainder by February 2024.