You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Soilbuild Construction

SOILBUILD Construction Group has appointed Tan Hee Wee as chief executive officer (CEO) of its construction business.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, the mainboard-listed firm said Mr Tan "possesses the requisite experience and capabilities" to assume the responsibilities of a CEO. In his role effective Jan 18, he will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of Soilbuild's construction business, including civil and building construction, and implement the group's strategies and policies.

Viking Offshore

VIKING Offshore and Marine is mulling the next steps for its debt restructuring, now that a conditional placement agreement - related to a proposed placement of new shares in the company - has fallen through.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a bourse filing on Thursday, the Catalist-listed firm said among the conditions precedent to the placement agreement was the approval of the proposed creditors' scheme - on terms acceptable to businessman Li Suet Man - by the company's key creditors by Jan 6. No agreement was reached between him and two of the three key creditors. The scheme terms have thus been withdrawn, said the group.

Secura Group

CATALIST-listed Secura Group, through its subsidiary Soverus Pte Ltd, has clinched a S$13.5 million contract to provide unarmed security services to a local multinational conglomerate. This brings its total order book to around S$53.7 million for contracts from security guarding, of which about S$25.1 million is expected to be fulfilled by Dec 31, 2021, and the remainder by February 2024.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Markets look beyond US Capitol unrest to expected stimulus

DBS starts coverage on ARA H-Trust with 'buy' call on vaccine, earnings optimism

CGS-CIMB makes 'buy' call on GKE Corp with S$0.18 target price

Share buybacks hit S$1.03b in 2020, up 75% from prior year: SGX

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong private equity firm

BlackRock raps Top Glove board over worker safety

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for