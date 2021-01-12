Corporate digest

Ezion Holdings

THE High Court will hear winding-up applications against two of mainboard-listed offshore and marine service provider Ezion Holdings' units on Jan 28, the board said on Monday.

Whitesea Shipping & Supply (LLC) applied last year to wind up Ezion's wholly-owned subsidiaries Teras Conquest 3 and Teras Conquest 5.

New Silkroutes Group

MAINBOARD-LISTED investment holding company New Silkroutes Group appointed Lim Eng Seng, 41, an independent director on Monday.

Stay updated with

Vallianz Holdings

CATALIST-LISTED offshore support vessel operator Vallianz Holdings has sold a wholly-owned subsidiary for US$1 to an unrelated third party, the board said on Monday.

The disposal of loss-making crew management unit Offshore Engineering Resources and its two 99 per cent-owned subsidiaries is not expected to materially affect the group's net tangible assets or earnings per share for the year to March 31, 2021.

Leader Environmental Tech

MAINBOARD-LISTED Leader Environmental Technologies has bought a municipal sludge treatment company through a wholly-owned subsidiary for 1.372 million yuan (S$281,700), the board said on Monday.

The purchase of Bituo Environmental Technologies (Tianjin) Co, funded by rights issue proceeds, is not expected to materially affect group earnings and net tangible assets per share for the year to Dec 31, 2021.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust has inked a deal to sell its stake in CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan and three sets of premises in Wuhan for 258 million yuan (S$53 million) to a third party, the manager said on Monday.

Hengyang Petrochemical

CATALIST-LISTED petrochemical storage company Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics has inked a deal to sell its 51 per cent-owned joint venture's stake in Jiangsu Xinheng Supply Chain Management Services Co for 18.06 million yuan (S$3.7 million), the board said on Monday.

Joint-venture company Jiangyin Foreversun owns 85 per cent of Jiangsu Xinheng, while the rest is held by the controlling shareholder, executive chairman and chief executive of Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics.

The directors and shareholders of the purchaser are not related to Hengyang Petrochemical Logistics, its directors and controlling shareholders, the board added.